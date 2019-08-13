Eight injured as bus rams into tree

Eight people, including three women, escaped with injuries after a speeding KSRTC bus rammed into a tree at Navrang signal near Rajajinagar on Monday morning. The victims were treated at KC General Hospital as outpatients.

Among the victims, a 24-year-old woman, Poornima, suffered fractures to her face.

According to the police, the Hassan-bound KSRTC bus had left from the Kempegowda station in Majestic in the morning. Around 8.30 am, when the bus was nearing the Navrang signal, driver Puttaraju did not notice that the other vehicles had stopped at the red light. In order to avoid a collision, Puttaraju took a sudden turn and rammed into a tree. The Malleswaram traffic police rushed to the passengers’ rescue.

The police arrested Puttaraju, who said the mishap was caused due to his negligence. Experts inspected the bus and ruled out the possibility of a technical issue causing the mishap.