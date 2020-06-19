Eight more policemen test positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

Eight policemen attached to the Kalasipalya police station tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The infected are a constable, a head constable, and an assistant sub-inspector.

The station was fumigated, with officials stating that the premises may be sealed for 48 hours, starting Friday morning.

A senior officer confirmed that the eight policemen have tested positive and all of them were shifted to Victoria and Bowring hospitals.

After a 26-year-old woman constable attached with the same station tested positive, around 28 officers, who were in primary contact with her, and others from the station were subjected to Covid test. The results came on Thursday evening.

Over 40 staffers of the station will undergo the test on Friday morning. Till then, they will be quarantined in hotels, a senior officer said.

Cause of worry

It is a cause of worry that so many police personnel have tested positive in Bengaluru. “We suspect more policemen may have been infected,” the senior officer added.

Two ASIs from the adjacent VV Puram traffic police station had also tested positive recently and one of them died. On Wednesday, three policemen from the City Market traffic police station also tested positive for the virus.

3 CCB policemen test positive

Three policemen from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday evening. The infected head constables have been taken to the Covid care centres.

Around 20 policemen, identified as the primary contacts of the three personnel, have quarantined themselves in hotels as they scared to go back home.

At the time of going to the press, the CCB office was yet to be sealed.