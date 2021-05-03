Eight wards driving Bengaluru's coronavirus surge

Three wards each in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones and two in the East Zone have driven the surge in coronavirus infections in the past 10 days, the BBMP data shows.

Surprisingly, none of the zones has an active cluster or containment zone. The top ten wards in terms of Covid-19 cases are Bellandur, Horamavu and Hagadur, in Mahadevapura; HSR Layout, Arakere and Begur, in Bommanahalli; and Shanthala Nagar and New Thippasandra, in East Zone, along with RR Nagar and Kempegowda wards in Yelahanka.

The uneven distribution of cases extends to the zonal level, too. Even with 15% of active cases, South Zone has a lower concentration of cases across the wards. In contrast, with just 12% of active cases, Mahadevapura has a higher concentration across the wards. This could play a key role in controlling the city’s cases if the authorities work on limiting the infections in these specific areas.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, however, asserts that the cases are no more localised or isolated. "These wards could be reporting higher cases due to their higher population. The movement of people between the wards should also be considered," he noted.

Gupta said the BBMP was constantly analysing the data at zonal and assembly constituency levels.

BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr B K Vijendra said: "The reasons for the rise in cases in a few wards are pretty evident. There are no major issues." He, however, did not answer the question about the measures the civic body has planned for these wards.

On the other hand, a few wards have been reporting a lower number of cases for the last ten days. These include Padarayanapura and Chalavadi Palya in West Zone, Kempapura Agrahara in South Zone and DJ Halli in East Zone. These wards seem to have been successful in limiting the number of cases.