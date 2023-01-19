Ejipura EWS project is considered a single entity, state tells HC

The state government on Wednesday informed the high court that it has clarified the BBMP and BDA that the EWS Housing Project at Ejipura should be considered a single entity and there can be no modified development plan.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale has posted the matter to February 6 for further consideration.

The court is hearing a fresh PIL by the Karnataka EWS 1512 Residential Social Welfare Association, Bengaluru, alleging delay in execution of the works by the project proponent - Maverick Holdings Ltd.

The affidavit filed by the state government said that a meeting was held on January 6, 2023 under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, to discuss on the letter forwarded by the BBMP seeking response on a modified development plan for the project. The state government said that it has issued a communication to BBMP and BDA on January 12, 2023 clarifying that there are no separate regulations for Mixed Development Plan and the entire area has to be considered as a single entity and further unused residual floor area ratio (FAR) cannot be transferred to the developer - Maverick Holdings Ltd.

The affidavit further stated that it is for both the BBMP and BDA to consider the plan sanction as per extant rules and sanctioning the plan as per the Act and zonal regulations rest with them.

The petitioners alleged that the project proponent has not completed the work despite various directions by the high court. According to the petitioners, several people belonging to EWS had paid Rs 30,000 each in 1995 and were still waiting for the construction to get completed. It was claimed that the temporary sheds, constructed at a faraway place, lack basic infrastructure.