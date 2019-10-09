Elderly man dies in wall collapse at Air Force Station

An elderly man was killed while three of his family members escaped with injuries when a 30-year-old compound wall at the Air Force Station in Jalahalli, North Bengaluru, collapsed on them on Tuesday.

Parameshwaran, 67, a resident of KR Puram, was visiting the Ayyappa Temple along with three of his family members — Swanakumari, 59, Varun, 22, and Kanya, 28.

They all stood near the 12-foot-high compound wall as Parameshwaran’s son Prasad P went to fetch the car, the police said.

But the wall collapsed around 2.30 pm, burying Parameshwaran alive under the rubble.

His family members rushed to his rescue but ended up with injuries.

Passersby rushed them to a hospital and called the police as well as the emergency services personnel. But by the time rescue workers arrived and pulled Parameshwaran out of the rubble, he was dead, the police said.

The jurisdictional Gangamma Gudi police have booked the Air Force in-charge estate officer for negligency following a complaint from Prasad, and further investigation is on.