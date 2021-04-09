Elderly woman, son’s friend found murdered in JP Nagar

An elderly woman and her son’s friend staying with her were found murdered in her duplex house in South Bengaluru early on Thursday morning, police said.

The domestic aid who came to work at the house in Santrupthinagar, JP Nagar 7th Phase, around 7 am found the door open and called out for the 71-year-old owner Mamata Basu. Not getting a response, she entered the house and found the furniture and other items disturbed. She discovered the bodies of Mamata and her son’s friend Debabrata Behera, 41.

The domestic aid ran out of the house and informed the neighbours about the twin murders. She also called Mamata’s son Debdeep Basu, 41, an economics professor at a private college residing in JP Nagar 6th Phase.

While Mamata is a native of West Bengal, Debdeep’s classmate Debabrata hails from Odisha. Mamata lived separately from Debdeep, his wife and children as she developed differences with her daughter-in-law. Debabrata arrived in the city 20 days ago in search of job and had been staying with Mamata.

The jurisdictional Puttenahalli police collected some evidence from the murder scene and have formed a team to nab the killer. Their preliminary investigations suggested that a person known to the deceased had gained entry into the house, slit the throats of the victims, and made away with gold, cash and other valuables.

Mamata slept on the first floor of the house, while Debabrata was found dead on the ground floor. He was apparently naked when the killer slit his throat. Police suspect that a towel found close to the body must have come off him when the murder happened.

No forced entry

The killer had also taken away the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in the house. Police did not find any evidence of forced entry. Debdeep was at Mamata’s house until 9.30 pm Wednesday, had dinner with his mother and Debabrata and left home. Police believe someone known to Mamata or Debabrata is behind the killings. They are probing all possible angles.