Elderly women conned by man they met on Char Dham Yatra

Two elderly women in the city were cheated of Rs 4 lakh by a man who had befriended them during Char Dham Yatra in Delhi last month.

The accused, Madhusudan, had promised the women — Anupama and Girija — gold biscuits at cheaper rates.

During their conversation in Delhi, Anupama had told Madhusudan that her daughter lost some gold jewellery in an autorickshaw five years ago. The accused claimed he had a friend who worked in the customs department who would get them gold biscuits at Rs 700 per gram. He said he would visit them in Bengaluru and left.

Madhusudan contacted them on June 2 and asked them to arrange money. He came to the city on June 4, booked a cab and waited near the South-End Circle where the women joined him. He then took the women to Gandhi Nagar. He collected Rs 3.6 lakh from Anupama and Rs 50,000 from Girija. He asked them to wait in the cab till he got the gold biscuits and escaped.

The women have filed a complaint with Upparpet police.