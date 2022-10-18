Encroachments in villages around Bengaluru concern activists

Not stopping with city lakes and open spaces, encroachments are also threatening peri urban areas, prompting activists for a survey of public land in rural areas.

Activists on Monday said attempts have been made to take over 3,500 sq ft area belonging to a huge banyan tree at Muthanallur panchayat, Anekal taluk.

Captain C Santosh Kumar started digging out old records of the village after several people in the area started claiming ownership of a piece of land which later turned out to be a pond.

"A local politician was in the process of changing the khata of the land to his name. The 1993 records showed there was no pond. Luckily, we got the 1959-60 records, which revealed the pond extending to 3,528 sqft and recovered the area," he said.

However, encroachment of a similarly large area in survey 167/2, recorded in revenue documents as land belonging to a banyan tree, has become a cause for concern. "We believe that there are about 12 government properties and are searching for records to ensure that all of them remain free from encroachment,” Santosh said.

He noted that ground survey and digitisation of records were urgently needed to protect public spaces in the villages surrounding Bengaluru such as waterbodies and grazing lands.