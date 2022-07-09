Entire aircraft will soon be made in Bengaluru: Bommai

The day is not far off when entire aircraft, from small components to aero engines, is built in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
Speaking at the inauguration of Safran HAL Aircraft Engines Facility on Friday, he said, “I am dreaming of the day when renowned companies of the world build their aircraft in Bengaluru. That’s possible because most of the aircraft spares are already manufactured in Bengaluru.”
He continued: “The ecosystem here has already helped them to evolve. So the day is not far off when the entire aircraft would be built in Bengaluru and that will be the proudest moment. I am a man in a hurry, I want it fast,” Bommai said, requesting the HAL top brass to take the lead in this regard.
City at the forefront
Bengaluru is already at the forefront of aerospace technology.
The new aircraft engines facility of HAL and Safran would further strengthen this technological base of Bengaluru, Bommai said, according to an official statement.
