EPFO camp for e-nomination

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Bengaluru Regional Office (Koramangala), will conduct a special drive/camp for e-nomination between May 23 and 27 in respect of Quess Corp Limited, Think and Learn Private Limited, Grand Ocean Managed Infrastructure Private Limited and Shahi Exports Private Limited at their respective premises. A press release was issued in this regard.
