Estate successfully grows lavender seedlings

Overseeing the administration and maintenance of the Tataguni Estate belonging to Russian artist Svetoslav Roerich and film actress Devika Rani Roerich, the Roerich and Devika Rani Roerich Estate Board is struggling to revive the legacy of the creative couple.

While it has delegated some work to expert organisations, a few of the works including the cultivation of exotic aromatic linaloe crop (Bursera delpichiana or Indian lavender) known for its perfumery oil, has been retained by the board.

The oil is in great demand in perfumery and toiletries in European countries.

According to sources in the Estate Board, the Roerichs had cultivated the linaloe crop on a large scale and had even set up an oil extraction unit using steam condensation method to export to European countries. An assessment of the floral diversity by experts of Karnataka State Biodiversity Board in 2004 revealed that out of the 128 species (67 trees, 13 shrubs, 18 creepers and 29 herbs) Acacia and linaloe trees were the dominant species.

Of the 9,000 odd trees planted by the Roerichs, only a few have remained.

“The tree, a native of Mexico, grows only in dry tropical conditions. Tataguni is one of the few locations in India where it is grown. But over the years, owing to poor maintenance, several trees have perished and those standing are also wilting. The forest department had taken up a project to raise these seedlings and take up cultivation in a big way at the estate,” explained an official of the board.

As there was a delay in implementing it, the board on its own successfully raised seedlings and now wants to take up planting. “The plants are very sensitive and require constant supervision. Using techniques of tissue culture, our gardeners have successfully raised about 30 to 35 seedlings and will soon plant them all around the estate. Though every part of the tree is useful in oil extraction, the fruit yields a greater quantity of oil,” explained a gardener at the estate.

The plantation on each hectare would yield 75 kg of dried fruit husk giving about 8 to 10 kg of perfume oil. Usually, between June to August when fruits fall on to the ground, the entire estate is filled with their fragrance.