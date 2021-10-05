Ex-Bahraini cop among two caught for drug peddling in Bengaluru

Two drug peddlers, including a former policeman from Bahrain, were caught in a joint operation by officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Kochi sub-zone and Bengaluru zone.

While the officials from Kochi caught the former policeman’s associate in Kasargod on Monday, the cop himself was caught in Bengaluru on September 29.

On September 12, the Kochi sub-zonal officials seized a courier packet with 3.5 kilograms of hash oil destined for Bahrain. Curiously enough, the peddlers had packed the drugs in the prasadam jars of well-known temples to escape scrutiny. Police followed the consignment to Bengaluru and nabbed the sender.

In two different seizures last month, NCB officials seized 10 kg of pseudoephedrine destined to Australia.

While one consignment was seized in Ernakulam, another was caught in an air cargo in Chennai.

Based on the information, NCB officials shared details of a consignment sent to Australia and seized it. The consignment had around 4 kg of pseudoephedrine.

