Ex-Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao to join AAP tomorrow

Senior IPS (Rtd) officer and former Additional Director General of Police (Railways) B Bhaskar Rao will be joining Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in New Delhi.

Rao will join the AAP at its party headquarters in the presence of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Karnataka Government accepted Rao's resignation on Friday. He had submitted his resignation from service in September 2021.

A native of Bengaluru, Rao has earlier served as Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural SP and Commissioner, Transport Department.

