Ex-Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao to join AAP tomorrow

Senior IPS (Rtd) officer and former Additional Director General of Police (Railways) B Bhaskar Rao will be joining Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in New Delhi.
Rao will join the AAP at its party headquarters in the presence of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Karnataka Government accepted Rao's resignation on Friday. He had submitted his resignation from service in September 2021.
A native of Bengaluru, Rao has earlier served as Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural SP and Commissioner, Transport Department.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft
Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence
Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition
Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more
Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power
Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow
Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote
Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting
India sees warmest March in 122 years
Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'