Ex-CEO of Guru Raghavendra coop bank kills himself

A former CEO of the crisis-hit Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-Operative Bank allegedly killed himself by consuming poison in his car on Monday.

On June 18, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had raided the house of Manur Vasudevva Maiya (62) in Chikkalasandra, South Bengaluru, following allegations that he was involved in the bank scam from 2014 to 2018. The bank is under investigation following complaints of irregularities that Rs 1,400 crore was transferred to a select few accounts.

According to preliminary police investigations, Maiya allegedly consumed a liquor laced with poison in the car parked on the roadside outside his house. The suicide came to light around 9.30 pm. Police officers and forensic experts are searching the house to find out if Maiya had left any suicide note.

Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), confirmed the incident. A case has been taken up by Subramanyapura police.

The ACB had earlier stated that the raids were also conducted at the bank’s head office in Basavanagudi, its various branches and the residence of the bank’s president, Dr K Ramakrishna, in Basavanagudi.