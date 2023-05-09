Ex-Cong Bengaluru mayor charged with assault on BJP worker

The Madiwala police have pressed charges against Manjunath Reddy, a former mayor from the Congress party, in connection with the assault on a BJP worker. The assault occurred on Sunday evening in BTM Layout.

Based on a complaint filed by the aggrieved BJP worker, Harinath, an assault case has been registered against Manjunath, his son Lathesh, and another person named Nanda.

Harinath accused Manjunath and the other two people of assaulting him around 7 pm on Sunday when he was campaigning in BTM Layout for the May 10 assembly elections.

MP steps in

Following the incident, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya rushed to the hospital to meet Harinath and later visited the Madiwala police station, demanding the arrest of the attackers.

The BJP MP took to Twitter to name Manjunath as the attacker, while also accusing BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy of turning BTM Layout into a “hub of political attacks”. Surya said Harinath was assaulted in the past, too, but police arrested him instead of the attackers.

Protested against assault on our karyakarta Harinath at Madiwala PS today with @annamalai_k, @Nimmabhaskar22, MLC Gopinath Reddy & Sridhar Reddy. So far, 2 persons have been detained & investigations are ongoing. We asked police to make all arrests in a time-bound manner. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/tN8rHwFBDu — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 8, 2023

The MP, along with former IPS officers Bhaskar Rao and K Annamalai, and hundreds of BJP workers staged a protest in front of the Madiwala police station on Monday afternoon demanding the arrest of the assaulters.

Although Surya tweeted that two people had been arrested, police maintained no arrests were made.