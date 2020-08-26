Ex-cop, 3 more held over Rs 26 lakh heist

Four more people have been arrested for the sensational abduction and dacoity allegedly masterminded by a city cop. Among them are a retired policeman and the editor of a Kannada magazine.

On Monday, police had announced the arrests of Jeevan Kumar, 31, a probationary sub-inspector from SJ Park, and Jnana Prakash, 44, his uncle, who claims to be a journalist and a human rights activist. The gang is accused of abducting two employees of a Gubbi-based agro-businessman from near the Chickpet metro station on August 19 and robbing them of Rs 26.5 lakh. The victims had collected the money from a trader.

On Tuesday, City Market police arrested Arogya Swamy, 67, of Kengeri New Town; Mahesh, 46, of Moodalapalya, Tilak, 22, of Basaveshwaranagar, and Kishore, from Thygarajanagar.

Swamy had retired from the City Armed Reserve (CAR) as an armed head constable while Mahesh is the editor of a Kannada magazine called ‘Suddi Saramale’ and the founder of Rajya Karmikara Hitarakshana Vedike, a labour organisation. Tilak is a car driver by occupation while Kishore is a photographer.

Police say the four men helped Kumar and Prakash transport the money, and provided logistic support.

A court has remanded Swamy and Tilak in judicial custody. Four others, including the PSI, are being questioned in custody, said Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Another police officer said they were verifying the antecedents of all the suspects, who could have been involved in other crimes.

It was Kishore who roped in Prakash and Swamy, who had worked for a minister during the BJP government in 2012. Prakash was the minister’s driver and Swamy his gunman. Swamy retired while Prakash took voluntary retirement. They later got into real estate brokerage and jointly set up a business of buying and selling used vehicles.

Kishore told the duo about the Gubbi trader’s money and suggested that they rob it. They came on board and rushed to Chickpet in Prakash’s car, driven by Tilak. Prakash also roped in Mahesh, a close friend.

Three of them abducted the trader’s employees in their own car and drove towards Unity Buildings. Kumar, wearing the police uniform and riding on a two-wheeler, followed them. Two other suspects came in another car.