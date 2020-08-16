Ex-mayor among 3 corporators summoned for probe

Three more BBMP corporators have come under the police scanner in connection with the deadly riots that broke out in northeastern Bengaluru on August 11.

If sources are to be believed, police have issued summons to three of the seven corporators whose wards fall under the Pulakeshinagar assembly constituency. A former mayor is among the three corporators, said a senior police officer, who asked not to be named.

The summons was served on Friday and Saturday. The corporators will be questioned about the riots and may well be arrested if the evidence points to their involvement, the officer added. The corporators will be questioned about the role, if any, they played in instigating the violent protesters. Police sources suspect that the corporators had stayed home on the evening of August 11 but urged the protesters to gather at DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations. The protesters later vandalised and burnt the two police stations.

Congress party leaders objected to the summons being issued to the corporators, although the police haven’t publicly confirmed the move.