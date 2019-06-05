Ex-staffer of finance firm booked for stealing data

A director of a private finance firm on Infantry Road has filed a police complaint against one of his ex-employees who resigned recently accusing her of stealing company data, including crucial finance information.

The accused, Shipra Hegde (40), is a resident of Yeshwantpura, and is yet to be arrested, the police said.

In the police complaint, director of Axiom Financial Services Deepak M Chhabria alleged that Shipra Hegde worked as an executive-client service at his organisation and resigned on May 27. On her last working day, which was on May 31, her account was settled. Upon scrutiny of their email server, they found that on May 30, between 11.43 am and 4.15 pm, Shipra had stolen company’s entire data list and had mailed the same to her personal email ID.

Chhabria claimed that the company data contained crucial information like PAN, Bank Account Numbers, MICR Code, contact address, e-mail ID and phone numbers etc.

Chabbria filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police, who have booked her under appropriate sections under the IT Act.