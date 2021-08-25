Ex-tenant among four AP natives arrested in elderly couple’s murder

Four Andhra Pradesh natives have been arrested by the Kumaraswamy Layout police in connection with the murder of an elderly couple.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Narayanappa alias Narayanaswamy, 48, had been a tenant of the murdered couple P Kantharaju (70) and his wife Premalatha (65), residents of Kashinagar near Yelachenahalli. Narayanappa now runs a provision store in his native Anantapur.

Caught in financial troubles, Narayanappa decided to make money through illegal means.

During his visit to Bengaluru a year ago, he visited the couple and inquired after their wellbeing. Narayanappa hatched a plan to murder the couple and rob their gold jewellery, cash and other valuables.

The former tenant shared the plan with his associates and fellow Anantapur residents Gangadhara, 42, Devangam Ramu, 45, and Shaik Asif, 47.

On August 20, Narayanappa visited the couple around 1 pm along with his associates. Narayanappa introduced the others to the couple. Premalatha offered them tea. After having tea, Narayanappa asked Premalatha where the washroom was.

When Premalatha got up to show him the washroom, Ramu and one of the accused strangled her to death with a clutch wire. Two others stabbed Kantharaju with a knife.

After making sure the couple was dead, the accused made away with 193 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 20,000 in cash kept in the cupboard.

The team headed by police inspector Shiva Kumar P learnt that the accused were known to the couple. On analysing CCTV footage and taking the tower location of their mobile phones, police got to know about Narayanappa’s whereabouts.

Some gold recovered

The police team detained the accused when they reached the outskirts of Doddaballapura on Monday evening.

While police recovered the robbed gold jewellery, they had already pledged 40 grams of gold with a pawn broker.

The accused have been taken into police custody for further investigation, a police officer said.