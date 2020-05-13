Exclusive mobile fever clinic for Bengaluru cops

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday inaugurated an exclusive mobile fever clinic for the Bengaluru police.

Addressing news reporters, Bommai claimed that the Covid-19 disease was under control in the state as the police had swiftly and successfully tracked and traced those connected with the Tablighi Jamaat.

Bangalore South MP L S Tejasvi Surya, city top cop Bhaskar Rao and senior officials were present at the inauguration.

“Police did a great job in tracking, tracing, testing and treating those connected with the Tablighi Jamaat. In Tamil Nadu, a large number of people are infected as they delayed in identifying those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting,” Bommai said.

A KSRTC bus was modified to build the mobile fever clinic, which has one bed and designated areas to collect throat swab samples. Surya said the mobile clinic will stop at all police stations. Cops will undergo check-ups at their respective stations. Those displaying Covid-19 symptoms will be tested on priority.