Experts suggest mandatory vaccine for accessing public places

Keeping in mind the looming threat of the Omicron variant and putting in place precautionary measures, the Covid experts’ committee has proposed a slew of measures to be implemented by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The committee has also suggested mandatory vaccination for all adult population to gain access to public places.

Holding a meeting with BBMP officials, the committee members had suggested ensuring that only fully vaccinated people be allowed to enter public places like parks, theatres and malls.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta directed the officials to implement the suggestions at the earliest. However, officials of the BBMP health wing revealed that such restrictions at public places could only be implemented by an order from the state government.

Also read: DH Deciphers | Can an RT-PCR test detect Omicron?

“Several theatres and hotels are already enforcing the rule. However, to ensure that it is strictly implemented, we will need an official order from the state government,” a senior official said.

Officials have also been asked to focus on monitoring the clusters and containment zones in the city and to increase the number of tests conducted, if required.

Gupta has also instructed officials to release specific advisories to hoteliers, industries and residents’ welfare associations in the city highlighting the mandate for complete vaccination.

Offline classes

According to an official who was part of the review meeting, the experts also pointed out that a few schools were forcing children to attend offline classes.

“They instructed the officials to ensure that there is no such mandatory rule and parents are allowed to choose between online and offline classes,” the official said.

That apart, the expert panel has also suggested that at least 10% of the students are tested in every school once a month.