Experts warn against financial autonomy to UVCE

Some alumni and faculty members of University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) have opined that financial autonomy to the institute will be 'dangerous and detrimental'.

Taking part in the seminar on 'Impact of Financial Autonomy in Higher Education' organised by All India Democratic Students Organisation in association with IGNITE- All Karnataka Engineering Students' Forum and Engineering Colleges Faculty Association here on Saturday, several experts expressed concerns over financial autonomy to higher education institutions.

M N Srihari, UVCE alumni and advisor to Smart City project, said, "If a prestigious college like UVCE is converted into a self-financed institution, only those with money will be able to study. The fight against educational financial autonomy should involve students, teachers and parents."

B Narayanappa, a well-known educationist in engineering, said, "After producing many eminent engineers and scientists, UVCE is becoming commercial only because of the negligence of the government and officials."

T R Chandrashekhar, retired professor of Hampi Kannada University, said self-financing was against women's education.

"Any progress is marked by participation of women. Here, we fail. We must unite to fight against the government to save UVCE," he said.