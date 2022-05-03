Eye on Swachh rankings, BBMP racks up 5 lakh citizen responses

The BBMP, which failed to get more points in the citizen feedback category of the Swachh Survekshan survey last year, has collected close to five lakh responses this time around.

The survey covered a wide range of subjects from waste segregation at source to the city’s cleanliness levels and availability of public toilets. April 30 was the last day to collect citizens’ inputs.

It also studies several of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s citizen-oriented initiatives such as identifying clean wards, recognising individuals for outstanding work, and appointing brand ambassadors.

The civic body stands to gain 600 points if it gets feedback from at least two lakh citizens, irrespective of what they say. Last year, the BBMP had earned zero under this section as it had collected only around 10,000 responses.

Officials said they have been putting in extra efforts on areas that received less points in the past. “We have engaged all our resources, including marshals, assistant executive engineers, junior health inspectors and link workers, to collect feedback from citizens. We also took help from students studying in government colleges for the exercise,” the committee member in-charge of the programme said.

Google form created

The BBMP had created a Google form with seven questions (available in Kannada and English).

Some of the questions are about the BBMP’s door-to-door waste collection service, waste-segregation level, cleanliness of the city, people’s behaviour towards managing waste responsibly, availability of public toilets and their cleanliness, and the condition of sewer lines and septic tanks. Citizens offering to take the survey should provide their mobile number and email ID. The civic body did away with the OTP since it proved to be a bottleneck last year.

Officials said this time, they have made it mandatory for those taking the feedback from citizens to share their mobile numbers in the end to ensure it is genuine.

V Ramaprasad, who is actively associated with the BBMP’s solid waste management-related affairs, said the civic body has gone the extra mile to get maximum feedback.

He hoped the exercise would fetch more points and increase the city’s overall ranking. The BBMP, he said, should also make genuine efforts to address the issues raised by citizens.

Check out DH's latest videos