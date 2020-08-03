Face as boarding pass: Now available for AirAsia passengers at KIA

Face as boarding pass for AirAsia passengers at KIA

AirAsia India passengers can now opt for facial biometric-based self-boarding at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here. To enhance the contactless, seamless process from registration to boarding, AirAsia India on Monday formally announced its collaboration with the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). 

Launched as part of the DigiYatra initiative, the technology was first introduced at KIA in July 2019 for Vistara passengers. It has now been extended to AirAsia India. Developed by Vision-Box, the one-ID platform scans the passenger's face and matches it with their ID at checkpoints such as entry point, entry into security and aircraft boarding. 

Once AirAsia India passengers opt for this process, they need not present their travel documents at every touchpoint. They would just need to enrol their facial biometric and ID card validation at one of the 11 kiosks at the Kerb, along with their flight details, before entering the Terminal.

As they travel through the airport, passengers can put their travel documents and ID cards away, as they will be authenticated and verified at every touchpoint by state-of-the-art biometric technology, an AirAsia spokesperson explained.

The biometric data is used only for authentication and verification of passengers to assist the boarding process and not for recognition. “In addition, the passenger data is deleted within a few hours of flight completion,” the spokesperson said. 

The facility will be optional for passengers as they can choose either to register for Digi Yatra or go through the existing manual process. DigiYatra is an industry-led initiative by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. 

In November 2018, AirAsia India, in collaboration with BIAL had launched the self-bag-drop facility, enhancing self-service options to minimise wait time at counters. 

 

