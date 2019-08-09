Fake return ticket scam unearthed at KIA

Immigration officials at the Kempegowda International Airport have stepped up checks on outbound international passengers, in a marked departure from the past when mostly inbound travellers were scrutinised.

The efforts are paying off.

Officials recently caught two men trying to fly abroad on fake return air tickets. Satyavelu Ganesan, 27, from Vilupuram, and Joginder Singh, 21, from Ludhiana, are among dozens of passengers caught in recent weeks, trying to fly abroad on dubious documents.

While Ganesan was trying to fly to the UAE, Singh was headed for Thailand on a tourist visa. A scrutiny of their return tickets showed they were booked in different names. The men said they had booked the tickets and procured the visa through agents. Officials suspect illegal migrants are faking return tickets to enter other countries.

Police have opened cases of forgery and cheating.