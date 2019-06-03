Family suicide pact leaves mother, son dead

In a heartrending tale of financial misery, a family of four set out to commit suicide. The mother and the son died but the daughter chickened out and stopped the father, too. The entire incident was captured in a video taken by the daughter on a mobile phone.

The family, from Vibhutipura, HAL, comprised Suresh Babu, a sales executive; his wife Geetha Bai, who worked as a maid; their 17-year-old daughter and a son, aged 12. The family ran a chit fund business but had suffered heavy losses. They owed nearly Rs 5 lakh to depositors who were breathing down their neck to get their money back.

The family found the situation impossible to manage when five women depositors showed up at their house on Saturday night. Unable to find a way out, the family decided to take the extreme step.

Around 1 am on Sunday, Babu heaved the son onto a stool, tied a sari around his neck and hung him to the ceiling fan. The boy refused and started crying. But a determined Babu swept the stool under the boy’s feet and held him for a few minutes before letting go of him. As the boy hung, others banged their heads against the wall and slapped themselves. They could not see him suffer. The parents then took the boy down but Babu eventually smothered him. Geetha then hanged herself.

The next in line was the daughter who had been filming the incident on a phone. She chickened out and started begging her father to not hang himself. Babu changed his mind. The next morning, he told neighbours and the police that his wife and son had committed suicide. Police believed him until they stumbled upon the video.

Abdul Ahad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said they were interrogating Babu and had booked him for murder. The video has gone viral.