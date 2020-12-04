Family suspects foul play in 'suicide' of Siddi youth

A member of the Siddi community from Yellapur, Uttara Kannada district, has died under mysterious circumstances here. While it is speculated that he had killed himself and a purported suicide note was found, police are waiting for the post-mortem report to arrive at a conclusion.

Shimav Micheal Kambrekar, 27, had been working as a chauffeur at a prominent hotel near Trinity Circle, central Bengaluru, for the past two years. He had been to his hometown to attend a family function but returned on November 17 to collect his salary which was pending for 10 months. He reportedly called up his employer and demanded the dues, saying his marriage was scheduled for November 22. He then went incommunicado.

His family got worried and arrived in Bengaluru to search for him. They then learnt from his colleagues about his mysterious death.

Sanju, Shimav’s uncle, doubted that it was a suicide. According to him, there was no reason for Shimav to kill himself. He said he got Shimav’s mobile phone from one of his colleagues but found that all the data had been erased. Even the purported suicide note is not in Shimav’s handwriting, Sanju added.

Sanju said he had learnt that Shimav had an argument with his employer who had accused him of stealing a rice bag. Shimav got upset and asked the employer to deduct the price of the rice bag from his salary dues and pay him the rest, Sanju said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem after the family’s consented to it and are waiting for the report to take further action, if any.

Siddis are an ethnic group which traces its origins to East Africa. They were brought to India as slaves centuries ago. In Karnataka, they are mostly found in Uttara Kannada.