Family vandalises hospital, assaults doctors after patient dies

A private hospital in Jigani was vandalised and doctors roughed up by family members of a patient who died hours after he was admitted following an accident.

Jairaj (36), a resident of Ragihalli in Bannerghatta and a grocery shop owner, was returning home with his friends Ganesh and Siddesh on Monday night. They were riding triples. Jairaj lost control of the two-wheeler and they fell on to the road.

A severely injured Jairaj was rushed to the hospital in Jigani. He was given treatment for nearly four hours, but his condition deteriorated. The doctors took him to Narayana Health, but he was declared brought dead. Around 5.30 am, a mob ransacked the Jigani hospital premises and roughed up the doctors, alleging medical negligence. The Jigani police said they have not received a complaint from the hospital.

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, who works at the hospital in Jigani, posted a tweet, tagging the police that three people, under the influence of alcohol and riding triples, had sustained critical injuries in a self-accident and was brought to the hospital. One had critical head injuries and needed neurosurgical treatment and was asked to be shifted to a bigger hospital. But the relatives refused to shift him. So, the doctors took him to Narayana Health, where he was declared brought dead. But his kin ransacked the hospital premises and manhandled the doctors.