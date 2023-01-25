Farmer finds leopard carcass, extracts 8 nails from it

Farmer finds leopard carcass, extracts eight nails from it

M R Lokesh, 68, and Ashok Ganapegowda, 43, both from Hassan's Sakleshpur taluk, were caught trying to sell leopard nails at Yelwal

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 25 2023, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 11:29 ist

The forest patrol squad has seized eight leopard nails by arresting two men at Yelwal on the Outer Ring Road in Mysuru. 

M R Lokesh, 68, and Ashok Ganapegowda, 43, both from Hassan's Sakleshpur taluk, were caught trying to sell leopard nails at Yelwal. 

K V Sharath Chandra, in-charge DIGP of the CID's forest cell, said that Lokesh had found the carcass of a leopard on his land at Mavinapura in Sakleshpur taluk several years ago. He extracted the big cat's nails and stashed them in his house. 

He recently faced a shortage of money and decided to sell the leopard nails. He took his friend Ashok's help in this regard. Together, the men went to Yelwal and were waiting for customers when the forest patrol squad apprehended them based on a tip-off. They were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. 

The CID's forest wing later conducted a spot inspection of the place where the carcass was found. 

On Tuesday, the JMFC court in Mysuru remanded the suspects in judicial custody for 15 days. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Leopards

What's Brewing

Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try

Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try

Here’s why everyone wants your email address

Here’s why everyone wants your email address

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Karnataka spinners cast a spell on Jharkhand

Karnataka spinners cast a spell on Jharkhand

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

 