Farmer organisations to protest for MSP law on July 31

The Samyukta Horataka Karnataka, a federation of various farmer organisations, has announced a statewide protest on Sunday demanding the implementation of a law guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
At a press conference on Friday, the organisation’s convenor, V K Bhat, asked the Union government to withdraw all the cases against farmers who protested against the farmer laws. He also demanded that Ajay Mishra be sacked from the Union cabinet.
He accused the government of going back on its promise of fulfilling the demands of farmers.
In Bengaluru, the protest will take place at Freedom Park. This apart, district-level farmer conventions will be held on August 9.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lalbagh flower show returns after 2 years
Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap
The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia
Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message
'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star
Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness
In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony