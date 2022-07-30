Farmer organisations to protest for MSP law tomorrow

Farmer organisations to protest for MSP law on July 31

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 30 2022, 01:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 02:58 ist

The Samyukta Horataka Karnataka, a federation of various farmer organisations, has announced a statewide protest on Sunday demanding the implementation of a law guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP). 

At a press conference on Friday, the organisation’s convenor, V K Bhat, asked the Union government to withdraw all the cases against farmers who protested against the farmer laws. He also demanded that Ajay Mishra be sacked from the Union cabinet. 

He accused the government of going back on its promise of fulfilling the demands of farmers. 

In Bengaluru, the protest will take place at Freedom Park. This apart, district-level farmer conventions will be held on August 9. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Protests
MSP
farmers
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Lalbagh flower show returns after 2 years

Lalbagh flower show returns after 2 years

Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia

The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia

Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message

Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message

'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

 