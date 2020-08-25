Farmers demand reopening of Kalasipalyam and KR markets

Farmers under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene staged a protest on Monday, demanding the reopening of KR Market and Kalasipalyam Market.

KRRS and Hasiru Sene president Kodihalli Chandrashekar along with other farmers and leaders assembled at KR Market and tried to march towards the BBMP headquarters. But the police intervened and stopped the protesters. Following this, the farmers protested at the KR Market junction.

Speaking at the protest, Chandrashekar said the lockdown, imposed to stop the spread of Covid-19, has been relaxed in the country and most markets have started functioning again. But BBMP officials have not yet given permission to reopen the two major markets in the city, he said.

He said the Kalasipalyam and KR markets are suitable spaces for farmers to bring their produce as they are situated in the heart of the city. He said the alternatives suggested by the government such as Singenahalli Agrahara and Magadi Road are not viable options as vendors are hesitant to come there. So, farmers end up dumping the vegetables and returning to their villages.

He demanded the civic authority reopen both the markets by ensuring all safety measures are in place.

A struggle for survival

"Thousands of vendors and their family members are struggling to survive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people should start living with Covid. But BBMP officials are not making any effort to reopen the markets," the farmer leader said.

BBMP Special Commissioner G Manjunath met the agitators and collected their memorandum, and assured them steps would be taken to reopen the markets.

Meanwhile, according to BBMP sources, authorities plan to reopen KR Market this month. However, Kalasipalyam Market may take some time to resume functioning.