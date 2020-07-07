Farmers dump milk as seal down stops procurement

Frustrated over non-procurement of milk, dairy farmers of Kakolu village near Hesaraghatta threw hundreds of litres of the produce at a garbage dump.

The milk producers’ cooperative association at the village has shut operations after the village was sealed.

“There are 135 farmers in the village who depend on dairy farming. About 1,600 litres of milk is produced every day. Now they have stopped taking our milk. We have not been able to sell the milk in the past 15 days. We are throwing it into the garbage dump and anthill mounds,” said Anjanagowda, a farmer.

He said the suspension of procurement has cut off revenue. Association director Vijeth agreed that farmers were suffering. “We have received demands that the association should assist the farmers from its profits. We will discuss this and take a positive step,” he said.