Fear of COVID-19 super-spreaders as many enter Karnataka

Officials monitoring vehicles coming in from Kerala and Tamil Nadu into the state have expressed fears over the inability to track people passing through the state from across the border.

This has raised fears of the disease exploding in the state at a time when the COVID-19 cases without primary contact or travel history are on the rise.

An official manning the Attibele checkpost — one of the two entry points into the city from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, other than Hoskote — said nearly 15,000 entered from that point over the past two days.

“In the last two days, we have counted about 9,500 people passing through the state carrying passes to go to destinations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan,” said the official. “We can only hope that they won’t stop on the way and interact with people.”

A senior official in the Bangalore Urban deputy commissioner’s office said that 2,200 people have come from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to various places in Karnataka. “We have stamped 1,200 people on Saturday and 1,000 on Friday after a medical check. We have not come across anyone with symptoms,” he said.

The number of people entering the state is set to increase in the coming days as the neighbouring states issue transit passes.

“These persons will be quarantined at home for 14 days during which those developing any COVID-19 symptoms will be shifted to hospitals. Additional attention will be given to those in the vulnerable group,” a health official in the district office said.

But an official at the checkpoint said the system in place is inadequate to track everyone coming from across the border when the COVID-19 cases in those states are exploding.

“The total cases in Tamil Nadu are nearing 6,500 and officials in that state are struggling to trace the primary and secondary contacts. We are apprehensive about the superspreaders and the asymptomatic patients (who might be coming in).

“We can’t track such people with the present system. Even the ink used to stamp their arms on Friday evening could be erased with a simple wash,” the official said.