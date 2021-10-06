'Feeling the heat', Sanjjanaa gets into heated spat with cabbie

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani had a heated argument with a cab driver during a trip from Indiranagar to RR Nagar on Tuesday.

The actress took to Twitter to lodge a complaint against the driver with ride-hailing firm Ola. The cab driver approached the police.

According to Sanjjanaa, two people accompanied her during the trip, and a cab bearing registration number KA 50 8960 was assigned to them.

She said the driver, named Susay Mani S, initially refused to switch on the air-conditioner when they asked for it. She said they had booked an air-conditioned cab. Sanjjanaa said they felt suffocated during the trip. After much haggling, the driver turned on the AC for level 1 but refused to increase it. The driver threatened to offload them in the middle of the road. The cab’s windshield was broken, she added.

The driver told a different story in his police complaint. He said the booked destination was Kengeri, not RR Nagar. He asked her to change the location in the booking, leading to an argument. He accused Sanjjanaa of abusing him.

Police have taken up a non-cognisable register (NCR) report and are investigating it.

Sanjjanaa is currently on bail in the Sandalwood drugs case.