Festive rush: KSRTC to run 1,000 more buses on Sept 8, 9

The KSRTC will run 1,000 more buses from Bengaluru to various places in and outside Karnataka on Wednesday and Thursday in view of the festive rush. The buses will return from these places on Sunday.

In a news release, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said the special buses would be run from the Kempegowda Bus Station at Majestic, the Mysuru Road Bus Station and the Shanthinagar Bus Station.

Passengers can book tickets in advance on ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in or at 685 ticket counters across the state. Details of the departure timings are available on the website.

A discount of 5 per cent will be offered if tickets are booked for four or more passengers, and a 10 per cent discount if return tickets are booked.

