Film distributor dies in Cunningham Road accident

A film distributor, critically injured in an accident, succumbed at a hospital.

He lost control of his motorcycle and crashed it into a pole on Cunningham Road on Sunday evening.

Ajay Chandani was the son of Pal Chandani, a noted Hindi film distributor based in the city who passed away over a year ago. Ajay had taken over the distribution after his father’s demise. He was a resident of Abshot Layout near Sankey Road, living with his wife and daughter.

Police said Ajay lost balance and hit the pole on the footpath.