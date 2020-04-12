FIR against BMRCL after iron bars on road cause accident

A bus driver working for a medical services firm has filed a police complaint against the BMRCL following an accident that he blamed on iron bars recklessly kept on a road in southern Bengaluru.

Shashi Kumar, 27, who drives a bus for Blue Neem Medical Services, Bannerghatta Road, alleged that the BMRCL had kept the bars — used to construct metro pillars — in the middle of the road in Kalena Agrahara without putting any caution signboard.

Kumar said that he ended up crashing the bus (KA 01/AA 5037) into the bars, and its front portion was fully damaged. The accident occurred at 7 pm on April 9. Kumar said he suffered a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh.

At the time, Kumar said, he was dropping the firm's employees off at their homes.

While Kumar suffered minor injuries, no employee was hurt. Kumar told the police that the BMRCL was not supposed to leave the iron bars on the road. The negligence would lead to loss of lives, he said.

Based on the complaint, Hulimavu police have registered an FIR against the BMRCL under IPC sections 427 (mischief causing damage) and IPC section 283 (danger or obstruction in the public way or line of navigation).