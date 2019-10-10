FIR against real estate firm for grabbing govt land

Real estate developer Puravankara has been booked for grabbing two acres of government ‘B’ Kharab land at Mallasandra in Uttarahalli hobli, Bengaluru South taluk.

The Thalaghattapura police booked the company and the persons concerned under IPC sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 192A (fabricating false evidence) and the Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2007, following a complaint from Shivappa H Lamani, the Bengaluru South tahsildar. The land is located in survey numbers 9/2B1, 9/2B2, 9/1, 9/2A and 9/2B.

The company’s response

When contacted, a company spokesperson said: “The

survey number concerned was duly converted by an order passed by the deputy commissioner of the Revenue Department. We have all the valid

documents. This case is baseless.”