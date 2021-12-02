Fire breaks out at store in Bengaluru's Commercial Street; none hurt

A fire broke out at a store in Commercial Street in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The Fire Department personnel are at the spot.
No injuries have been reported so far.
Fire breaks out at a store in Commercial Street, #Bengaluru. @KarFireDept personnel are at the spot. No injuries reported. @DeccanHerald @nkaggere pic.twitter.com/iiPFYDS2EB
— Pushkar V (@pushkarv) December 2, 2021
More to follow...
