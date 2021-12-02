Fire breaks out at store in Bengaluru's Commercial St

Fire breaks out at store in Bengaluru's Commercial Street; none hurt

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 02 2021, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 12:15 ist
Credit: Twitter/@pushkarv

A fire broke out at a store in Commercial Street in Bengaluru on Thursday. 

The Fire Department personnel are at the spot.

No injuries have been reported so far. 

More to follow...  

Commercial Street
Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

