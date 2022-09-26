Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Bengaluru

An accidental fire broke out on the premises of a chemical factory in the industrial area in Bashettihalli near Bank Circle on Doddaballapura Main Road on Monday morning.

Fire and Emergency Services officials said they received the alert about the fire on the premises of Resonance Laboratories Pvt Ltd at 9.45 am. Officials from the Doddaballapura fire station arrived at the spot with a water tanker to find containers filled with chemicals, which were stored in an open field in the factory, on fire.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service. Around 20 firefighters from the Doddaballapura, Devanahalli and Yelahanka fire stations, and district fire officer (DFO) Kishore and station fire officer L Govindaraju were involved in the operation.

The fire was put out by 12 pm. At the time of the incident, there were hundreds of employees in the factory but nobody was near the chemical containers. A chemical reaction is suspected to have caused the fire. "We doused the fire using foam liquid. When such chemicals catch fire, we usually do not use water," Govindaraju said.

More than 40 cans of foam liquid were used in the operation. Police said though smoke had filled the factory premises, none of the fire-fighters or the employees had difficulty in breathing.

The employees were sent out of the factory premises soon after the fire was noticed. Police said they are yet to receive a formal complaint about the incident or an evaluation of the losses. Investigation is on.