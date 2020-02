A fire has burnt down four acres of forest at Shivagange Betta and killed hundreds of wild animals and birds.

The fire broke out at the foot of the mountain peak around 8.30 pm on Saturday. While forest officials and firefighters doused the flames until 5.30 am on Sunday, miscreants allegedly lit the fire at four different places, which spread downwards within hours. “Shivagange Betta has a large area. It is difficult to reach specific spots quickly,” said Srinath, a forest guard.