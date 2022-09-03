Fire in private firm building, no casualties reported

  • Sep 03 2022, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 03:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A fire broke out on the second floor of a commercial building in JP Nagar on Saturday afternoon. However, no casualties were reported. The building was empty due to weekend holiday. 

The incident was reported on the second floor of GraphX Solutions India Private Limited in GNR Business Chamber building on 8th Main, 3rd Phase in JP Nagar. The Fire and Emergency officials said they received a call from a passerby at 2.15 pm, informing them about a fire in the GNR Business Centre building. 

The district fire officer (DFO) D Ravi Kumar, along with his team, rushed to the spot with two water bowsers and a water tanker from Jayanagar and Banashankari fire stations and doused the fire. 

Kumar told DH that the fire is suspected to have broken out due to a short circuit on the second floor. "We doused the fire by 4 pm," he said.

According to Jayanagar Fire officers, six air conditioners, 20 laptops, chairs and other furniture were gutted in the fire. Investigation is on.

Bengaluru
Fire
Fire Accident
JP Nagar

