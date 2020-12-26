Fire at restaurant in B'luru's Kengeri; no casualties

Fire restaurant in Bengaluru's Kengeri; no casualty reported

Fire officials have doused the fire

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 26 2020, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 11:26 ist
Property damage of nearly Rs 25 lakh is estimated. Credit: Kengeri Police Department, Bengaluru

An accidental fire broke at The Kick Out Restaurant opposite Shirke apartment in Kengeri in the early hours of Saturday.

No casualties have been reported so far, however, property damage of nearly Rs 25 lakh is estimated.

Fire officials have doused the fire.

More details awaited.

