Fire restaurant in Bengaluru's Kengeri; no casualty reported

An accidental fire broke at The Kick Out Restaurant opposite Shirke apartment in Kengeri in the early hours of Saturday.
No casualties have been reported so far, however, property damage of nearly Rs 25 lakh is estimated.
Fire officials have doused the fire.
More details awaited.
