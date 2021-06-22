'First, clear vehicles parked before your stations'

First, clear vehicles parked before your stations, Karnataka HC tells police

The court asked the government to ensure criminal law is set in motion in footpath encroachment cases

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 22 2021, 02:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 02:56 ist
Confiscated two-wheelers occupy almost the entire footpath in front of the Cottonpet police station. Credit: DH file photo

Police must ensure that footpaths in front of the stations are free from parking, the High Court has said.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka made the observation after perusing the June 15 state government circular. The court asked the government to ensure criminal law is set in motion in footpath encroachment cases.

Though the PIL by advocate D S Ramachandra Reddy was disposed of, the matter was posted for reporting compliance by the state government, the police and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

The state government submitted a memo stating that a circular was issued directing the authorities to take penal action against the violators.

The chief justice orally observed that two-wheelers are always parked on the footpath outside a police station (Ashok Nagar police station), pointing out that the PIL specifically complained about parking before the Jayanagar police station.

The counsel for the petitioner said the circular, submitted by the state government, is silent on penal provisions under the IPC. The bench directed the police to submit a better compliance report by July 1.

In its April 21 order, the court had directed the state government and the police department to take steps for effective implementation of various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The bench directed the state government and the police department to ensure that implementation of sections 117, 122, 127 and 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and provisions under the Karnataka Traffic Control Act 1960 and IPC are scrupulously implemented.

