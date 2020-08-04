First Covid-19 case reported at IIM-B

First Covid-19 case reported at IIM-B

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 04 2020, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 01:37 ist
IIM-B campus. Credit: DH Photo

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, reported its first Covid-19 case on Saturday. The patient is a member of the agency that handles the outdoor horticulture work on the campus. Over 50 primary contacts of the infected person have been home quarantined.

A spokesperson of IIMB said in a press release: "The (infected) person is being given all help and support. All 50 primary contacts of the affected person were proactively traced and are in home quarantine for 14 days with the assurance of full salary. All public areas on campus have been sanitised using fogging machines with sanitisers and mobi-mist machines. IIMB is following all the health protocols suggested by the BBMP and supervised by the resident medical officer and chief administrative officer on campus."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru
IIMB

What's Brewing

'Some Covid-19 survivors suffer psychiatric disorders'

'Some Covid-19 survivors suffer psychiatric disorders'

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

 