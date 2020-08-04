First Covid-19 case reported at IIM-B

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, reported its first Covid-19 case on Saturday. The patient is a member of the agency that handles the outdoor horticulture work on the campus. Over 50 primary contacts of the infected person have been home quarantined.

A spokesperson of IIMB said in a press release: "The (infected) person is being given all help and support. All 50 primary contacts of the affected person were proactively traced and are in home quarantine for 14 days with the assurance of full salary. All public areas on campus have been sanitised using fogging machines with sanitisers and mobi-mist machines. IIMB is following all the health protocols suggested by the BBMP and supervised by the resident medical officer and chief administrative officer on campus."