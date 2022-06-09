First Haj flight takes off

The first flight of Haj 2022 from Karnataka took off from here on Wednesday night in a glittering ceremony inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
This year, 79,237 Indians will be going to Haj, including 4,402 from Karnataka. There will be seven Haj flights from Bengaluru. There are no flights from Mangaluru.
Karnataka State Haj Committee Chairman Raufuddin Kacheriwalay, Karnataka State Board of Auqaf Chairman N K Muhammed Shafi Sa-adi, and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda, among others, were in attendance at the ceremony held at Haj Bhavan in Thirumenahalli near Yelahanka.
