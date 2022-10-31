Fishkill in newly rejuvenated Iblur Lake

Dozens of dead fish were found floating on Iblur Lake, which was recently developed by the BBMP. The civic body suspects the inflow of sewage into the waterbody could have caused the fishkill.

Although the lake has a wetland, it could do little to naturally treat the sewage that has been flowing into the lake. Local lake groups want the wetland height to be further increased to ensure the water does not enter the waterbody immediately.