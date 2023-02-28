Five batches of trainees from customs, central excise pass out

The passing-out parade of five batches of induction course trainees of the Inspectors of Central Excise and Customs, Bengaluru Zone, was held at the Manekshaw Parade Ground on Friday.

The parade marked the completion of mandatory training by the 46th to 50th batches, which included two weeks of orientation training, 10 weeks of classroom training with field visits, and two weeks of intense arms and drill training.

Ranjana Jha, Principal Chief Commissioner of Central Tax, Bengaluru Zone, emphasised the importance of making taxation more palatable for citizens and the role of officers in administrating tax laws and procedures in a simplified manner.

The event was organised by the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Customs (NACIN), Bengaluru Zone.

Aravind Madhavan and N J Kumaresh, Commissioners of Central Tax, Bengaluru Zone; G Narayanaswamy, Additional Director General of NACIN, Bengaluru; senior Indian Revenue Service officers of the Bengaluru Zone; and families of the trainee inspectors were present on the occasion.