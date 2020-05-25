Five injured after car hits median and catches fire

Five people were injured after their speeding car hit a median and flipped over before catching fire on an empty New BEL Road on Sunday afternoon.

Sathish and Pradeep, residents of Garudacharpalya, Ashok, Dileep and Thippesh have been injured. Pradeep is said to be in a critical condition.

A senior police officer said the five friends, working in a private firm in the city, had ventured out violating the curfew orders.

While coming from Hebbal, the driver lost control of the vehicle near the service road, near New BEL Road. The car hit the median and toppled over. Passersby dragged all the five out of the car before the vehicle caught fire, the officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ashok was driving the car and he is yet to be traced. An eyewitness said there were liquor bottles inside the vehicle. The police are awaiting the medical report to ascertain if they had consumed alcohol.

The Jalahalli traffic police have taken up a case and are investigating.