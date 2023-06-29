Flames engulf bike on Silk Board flyover, no casualties

A motorbike caught fire on the Silk Board flyover in southern Bengaluru on Wednesday, slowing down regular traffic on the stretch. No casualties were reported.

A video shared on social media showed a bike up in flames with thick billowing smoke and soot on the side of the flyover as people drive past it carefully. The fire accident occurred around 9 am on a stretch that regularly sees heavy traffic congestion.

Mico Layout police noted that there were no casualties as nobody was caught around the bike. "We are yet to identify what caused it to go up in flames," a police officer said.

The fire brigade arrived at the scene after pushing through the slow-moving heavy traffic on the flyover and doused the fire immediately. "The fire had completely engulfed the bike by the time we arrived. We suspect that the fire broke out when the rider was on it. However, the rider seems to have escaped," said the fire station officer who attended to the accident.